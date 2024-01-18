Watchdog to investigate police force after toddler found dead next to father

The police watchdog will investigate whether there were any “missed opportunities” by officers prior to the deaths of two-year-old Bronson Battersby and his father Kenneth in Lincolnshire.

The toddler was found dead next to the body of his 60-year-old father, who had suffered a fatal heart attack at his flat in Skegness.

Lincolnshire Police was contacted on two separate occasions by a Lincolnshire County Council social worker who got no answer when they tried knocking on the door of Mr Battersby’s home to see them.

A spokesman for the county council confirmed the social worker communicated with Mr Battersby on December 27 and arranged to visit them on January 2, but there was no response when they arrived at the door.

The social worker “made inquiries at other addresses where the child could be” and contacted the police.

A second unannounced visit on January 4 also went unanswered, and Lincolnshire Police were contacted again.

Days later on January 9, the social worker was let into the property by the landlord, where Mr Battersby and his son were found dead.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) confirmed on Thursday that Lincolnshire Police’s actions before Mr Battersby and his son were found would be the subject of an investigation.

Regional director for the IOPC, Derrick Campbell, said: “The harrowing circumstances in which Kenneth and Bronson Battersby died are truly shocking. Our sympathies go out to everyone affected by their sad deaths.

“It is appropriate we carry out an independent investigation to consider the police response to any prior welfare concerns that were raised.

“We will be examining whether there were any missed opportunities by police to check on Mr Battersby and Bronson sooner.

“We will be in contact with Bronson’s mother and Mr Battersby’s family in due course to explain our role and how our investigation will progress.”