Welby urges people to volunteer on coronation weekend as he helps out at charity

The Archbishop of Canterbury has urged Britons to volunteer over the coronation weekend and believes many who do so will become “addicted” to service.

Justin Welby made the remarks on a visit to The Passage homelessness charity in central London on Wednesday to encourage people to join in the Big Help Out volunteering project.

He was joined by Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis and leading figures from the Muslim, Hindu, Sikh and Buddhist communities.

The Big Help Out will take place on Monday May 8, a bank holiday, and aims to inspire and recruit a new generation of volunteers by showing how easy it is to get involved.

Opportunities include a chance to volunteer with the Scouts, Royal Voluntary Service, Guide Dogs and the smallest local volunteering groups.

The faith leaders joked with volunteers and staff as they sorted clothes before serving up mushroom soup, a roast chicken lunch and vegetable pie for people in need.

Mr Welby teased volunteers about whether he fitted into a medium pair of shorts or needed a large one and later quipped that people “survive” his cooking as he chopped vegetables.

He later said: “The whole theme of the coronation is service. It is looking back on our traditions; it’s looking at where we are as a country today and it’s looking forward and building hope for the future.

“Twelve million people volunteered during Covid and it is still a much higher number than it has been historically.

“I would say to people give it a go on one day, I think you’ll find you get addicted to volunteering and serving, and that is going to make this country much better.

“It is a very dour view of life to think that all you do is looking as though you are about to go to a funeral and stand volunteering as though people were pulling your teeth.

“It’s an expression of joy, love and celebration.”

The King also received praise for his commitment to charity work.

Mr Mirvis told the PA news agency: “The King is a wonderful exemplar of someone who wants to champion volunteering and selflessness.

“My hope for the Big Help Out is that there will be additional interest in volunteering and selflessness that will inspire people to do good for others.

“The coronation is not just an event that will take place over an hour or so, it will take place over a weekend.

“That will provide ample opportunity for people to celebrate and relax, to be with their family and communities, to have street parties and also to incorporate into their personal programme for the weekend time which they selflessly give to others.”

Brendan Cox, co-founder of the Together Coalition, which is organising the Big Help Out, told PA: “Both the King and the Queen have got a long record of volunteering themselves and supporting volunteering organisations.

“I think the reason they wanted this to be core to their coronation was because they see it as central to stronger communities, a stronger country, a more connected way of living with each other.”

The Prince of Wales is a patron of The Passage and often made surprise visits there during the pandemic.

It was founded in 1980 and serves a hot breakfast and lunch to between 90 and 100 people every weekday.