Wet weather brings rain warning from Met Office

Forecasters have issued a warning of heavy rain for parts of Scotland later this week, as wet weather sweeps across the UK.

On Wednesday the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain for parts of England and Wales.

The forecaster has also issued a warning from 3am on Friday, for 15 hours, for much of Scotland, including Edinburgh, Glasgow and Stirling.

The Met Office said heavy rain could bring some flooding and travel disruption.

Met Office meteorologist Simon Partridge said low pressure approaching the UK would see some persistent and locally heavy rain fall in parts of Scotland and northern England.

“We’re expecting quite widely up to 30 millimetres of rain but locally, over higher ground, we could see between 60mm and 80mm of rain and, as a result, there is a chance that we could see a little bit of a flooding risk,” he said.

“On top of that the ground is quite saturated so there will be runoff as well, and because it’s running straight through the central belt, there’s a risk of seeing localised surface water issues.”

He said the Scottish Environment Protection Agency said river levels were reasonably high, and that when rain falls they expected them to react fairly quickly.

The yellow weather warning for parts of Wales and England is due to end shortly, after a band of rain moved across the country.

Fields in Somerset, parts of which were covered by the warning, had been flooded after the River Parrett spilled over.

“We had some local effects where there was quite a bit of rain but thankfully there’s been no significant impacts that we have seen from that,” said Mr Partridge.

“We’ve had quite a bit of rain in that part of the world already so the ground is very wet and so any rain on top of that is not really being soaked up any more.”

The warning also covered the south of Wales, including Cardiff and Swansea, as well as Cornwall and Devon in the south west of England.