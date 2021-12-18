What the papers say – December 18

The papers on Saturday focus on a significant staffing shift in the civil service, a premier on “probation” and surging coronavirus infections.

The Daily Mirror reports Cabinet Secretary Simon Case quit his role as chief investigator into a number of alleged gatherings after it emerged a quiz was held in his own department that he was aware of and spoke at.

The Guardian and The Times also lead on the story, with the latter saying the investigation is in “disarray” after Mr Case stepped down.

A stony-faced Boris Johnson features on the front of The Daily Telegraph, which reports the Prime Minister’s bid to move on from the North Shropshire by-election has been “derailed” by the fresh leaks about Whitehall parties.

Jacob Rees-Mogg’s support of Mr Johnson as the only leader with the “courage” to see the country through tough times is splashed across the front of the Daily Express.

“Angry” Tory MPs have warned the PM he is on “probation”, according to the FT Weekend, while the paper leads with researchers saying there is “no evidence” Omicron is milder than the Delta variant of coronavirus.

The i weekend says Omicron infections are “now out of control” as it reports case numbers are doubling every 1.5 days in London, the North East, the West Midlands and Yorkshire.

But the Daily Mail calls for the 10-day isolation rule to be cut to seven days as it quotes health experts and business chiefs as calling the current rule “lockdown by stealth”.

The Daily Star, meanwhile, says it is “self ice-olating” after bookies made it odds-on snow will fall in England for Christmas.