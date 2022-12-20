20 December 2022

What the papers say – December 20

By The Newsroom
20 December 2022

Warnings over Wednesday’s planned ambulance staff strikes dominate the nation’s papers.

The Times, The Guardian, i and The Sun all lead with concerns patients suffering from heart attacks or strokes at home may be denied ambulances during the strike.

The Daily Telegraph reports hospital trusts across the country have declared critical incidents amid the widespread industrial action.

The Daily Express says the leader of Britain’s nurses union has urged Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to intervene in pay negotiations, while the Daily Mail says the PM has vowed to hold out against their “unreasonable” pay demands.

Metro and Daily Mirror both carry a story on the mother of a seriously ill child confronting Health Secretary Steve Barclay to demand more support for health staff.

Elsewhere, The Independent leads with health officials reportedly ignoring allegations of abuse from patients at a chain of mental health units.

And the Daily Star says Jeremy Clarkson has apologised for comments he made about the Duchess of Sussex.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Hundreds of fish killed as world's largest cylindrical aquarium bursts in Berlin hotel releasing 1m litres of water

world news

Ten dead including five children in French apartment building fire

world news

Amber weather warning in force as snow brings travel disruption

news