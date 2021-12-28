28 December 2021

What the papers say – December 28

By The Newsroom
28 December 2021

The nation’s papers are almost wholly dedicated to the Prime Minister’s announcement of a Covid curb-free New Year’s Eve.

The Daily Telegraph, The Times and i lead with the PM confirming on Twitter there will be no new coronavirus restrictions imposed in England before the end of 2021.

The story also features on the front of The Independent, with the paper reporting the door remains open for measures to come into force in January.

The Daily Mail and Daily Star both celebrate the move, while the Daily Mirror questions why Mr Johnson did not make the announcement in person.

The Guardian says the decision puts England at odds with the other UK nations, which have all put limits on social gatherings and mass events.

Meanwhile, the Daily Express leads with a warning that soaring gas and electricity bills will create an “enormous crisis” in 2022.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

New restrictions not expected after PM briefed by scientists on Christmas Covid numbers

news

New Year’s Eve in UK could be mildest on record with temperatures soaring to 15C

news

Armed man arrested after breaking into grounds of Windsor Castle as Queen celebrated Christmas Day

news