What the papers say – January 15
15 January 2023

What the papers say – January 15

By The Newsroom
15 January 2023

Two of the papers focus on the drive-by shooting which left a little girl fighting for her life in hospital.

The Sun on Sunday and Sunday Mirror report the seven-year-old is in a “critical condition” following the incident, which also injured another girl and four women.

Elsewhere, The Observer says a rift in Cabinet has opened up over calls for more money for NHS staff.

Half of NHS doctors are in a “mental health crisis”, according to Sunday People.

The Sunday Telegraph carries an interview with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, who says he will slash “mind-boggling” NHS bureaucracy if elected prime minister.

The Sunday Times reports peace talks between the Duke of Sussex and the royal family could be held before the King’s coronation.

The Independent leads with a split in the Conservative Party over how to restore former prime minister Boris Johnson to the position of party leader.

A migrant centre worker has claimed to have been sexually assaulted during a riot at Britain’s largest immigration removal camp, according to the Sunday Express.

And the Daily Star Sunday says Dancing on Ice skater Joey Essex is “mates with an annoying ghost”.

