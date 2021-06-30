What the papers say – July 1

The ever-changing pandemic landscape, feuding royal brothers and some more football take up the nation’s front pages.

The Guardian leads on “fears over mass events” due to 1,300 Scotland football fans contracting Covid-19 after travelling to London for their country’s Euro match against England.

The Times and the Daily Mail say people aged 50 and older have been urged to have boosters of coronavirus vaccines along with flu jabs in the autumn.

Schools will be told not to send home entire bubbles of pupils for self-isolation when just one child tests positive, according to The Daily Telegraph.

And the i says schools will be told to “treat Covid like the flu”.

Elsewhere, the Daily Express calls on the Duke of Sussex to use his current visit to Britain to heal the rift with his brother, the Duke of Cambridge, “for Diana’s sake”.

And the Daily Mirror reports the brothers have “called a truce” to be “reunited for Mum” at the unveiling of Diana’s statue.

On the Euros, Metro ponders the absence of England fans for the country’s quarter-final against Ukraine in Italy, under a headline of “Three Lions go to Rome alone”.

And The Sun ties in the football with one of the country’s favourite actors and films, depicting England captain Harry “Caine” and his vow to go to Rome and “do an Italian Job on Ukraine”.

In other news, the Financial Times leads on the US and Japan conducting war games despite the ongoing displeasure of China on the issue of Taiwan.

And the Daily Star takes a break from football to splash with a story about celebrities having Botox injections in their testicles.