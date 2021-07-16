What the papers say – July 16

Concerns about isolation’s impacts on the UK economy amid a “pingdemic” are splashed across the front pages.

The i reports the UK’s Covid-19 testing laboratories are buckling under the pressures of the third wave.

Britain is “grinding to a halt” after more than half a million people in England were “pinged” by the NHS Test and Trace app last week and ordered to isolate, according to the Daily Mirror.

Metro says the record week of alerts has prompted thousands to “ditch” the app, with The Daily Telegraph reporting the service is sending alerts to people “who have never come into contact with a positive case”.

The Daily Express says ministers are under pressure to accelerate plans for double-vaccinated Britons to be exempt from self-isolation.

“What kind of state are we in?” asks the Daily Mail, as it says the “pingdemic” has seen police arrive in a riot van at the Manchester home of a “petrified schoolgirl” to ensure she was self-isolating after a positive swab.

In other news, The Times says Boris Johnson supports a new tax to “transform social care”.

Dozens have died in Germany due to flooding, according to The Guardian.

The Sun covers the latest in the Matt Hancock saga, which it decries as an “attack on whistle-blowing”.

Hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants have not been vaccinated against coronavirus as GPs are refusing to register them, The Independent says.

The Financial Times reports a London-based digital banking start-up has become the UK’s most valuable private technology firm.

And the Daily Star says the moon is about to “wobble” in its orbit “which could lead to a decade of disasters”.