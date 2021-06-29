What the papers say – June 30

England’s Euro 2020 defeat of old enemy Germany dominates the front pages, along with angles on the continuing impact of the pandemic on schoolchildren.

The Daily Mirror says it is “Time to dream” after England’s 2-0 win secured a quarter-finals berth.

The Guardian keeps up that theme, saying experiencing England’s victory was “like emerging from a dream into a strange new light”, while also reporting on a fall in life expectancy in poorer areas of the country.

And The Sun says England has “never stopped Raheeming” despite “55 years of hurt” since its World Cup triumph, as it pays tribute to first goalscorer Raheem Sterling.

The Daily Mail shows a beaming young prince applauding in the Wembley stands under a headline of “By George, we did it!”

Metro riffs on some famous commentary in regard to England’s history against Germany, saying “The jinx, it’s all over”.

And the Daily Star goes a little further, putting out a “Historic souvenir edition” with a front page headline of “England DON’T lose to Germany”.

“Lionhearts 2 – Germany 0” says the i, while also reporting on the build-up of a coronavirus vaccine stockpile to help the UK “live with Covid-19”.

The Daily Telegraph says the football was “finally something to cheer about”, and seemingly backs its point with a main story saying isolation during the pandemic is “hitting poor pupils hardest”.

Similarly, The Times reports on the “Bid to end school Covid chaos” while running a large photo of Harry Kane beside a headline of “England end their German nightmare”.

Most of The Independent‘s front page is taken up by a photo of a celebrating Kane, while its lead story says EU citizens are scrambling for the right to remain in the UK.

The Daily Express says “No, it wasn’t a dream!” while also rounding on police for not doing more to stop England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty being harassed in a park.

And the Financial Times says England have “recalled the spirit of ’66” while leading on a post-Brexit state aid scheme to support UK industries.