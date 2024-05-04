04 May 2024

What the papers say – May 4

By The Newsroom
04 May 2024

The front pages on Saturday are dominated by the results of the local elections across the country.

The Guardian, the Financial Times and the Daily Telegraph lead on the “worst local election result” in years for the Conservatives.

The Times, the Daily Express and the Daily Mail all report on a schism within the Tories, claiming that another plot to trigger a no-confidence vote against the Prime Minister is fizzling out.

The Independent declares Rishi Sunak is “on the rack”, with all signs pointing to a Labour win in the coming general election.

Moving away from politics, the i reports on new allegations against Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey.

The Daily Mirror and The Sun say the Duke of Sussex is expected to visit the King next week.

And, lastly, the Daily Star splashes with a plea from Gavin and Stacey fans, who are urging the writers to have characters Smithy and Ness wed as the beloved TV show wraps up.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

At least 29 dead, 60 still missing after heavy rains in southern Brazil

world news

Tory chairman urges MPs to ‘wait through weekend’ amid local election drubbing

news

Unseen photo of William and Kate’s wedding released to mark 13 years of marriage

news