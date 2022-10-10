What the papers say – October 10

Many of Monday’s papers are led by the PM scrambling to save her premiership amid a Tory rebellion and the ongoing fall-out from an explosion to the bridge linking the Crimean Peninsula to Russia.

The Daily Express reports that rebels have been “urged to stop plots and show loyalty”, while the i says the Tories have been warned of a “wipeout”.

The Guardian adds that Liz Truss is teetering on the edge of performing another big U-turn as Tory MPs warned she would lose a vote on delivering a real-terms cut to benefits, while new research showed the move could push an extra 450,000 people into poverty.

The Times writes Ms Truss will begin an “unprecedented” charm offensive this week to win over Tory MPs as concerns mount about her economic plan and personal attacks on critics.

The Daily Star reacts to the embattled PM in typical style, comparing her handling of the cost-of-living crisis to Marie Antoinette’s, with a headline declaring “Let them eat cake” as families reportedly resort to “hanging out in bakeries in a bid to stay toasty this winter”.

Elsewhere, The Daily Telegraph carries the latest from the Crimea bridge explosion with Russian President Vladimir Putin calling it a “terrorist act” carried out by the Ukrainian secret service.

“Wrath of Putin”, Metro says after the Kremlin was accused of targeting civilians in response to the bridge blast with 13 people killed in a strike on apartment buildings in Zaporizhzhia.

Meanwhile in the Donetsk region, The Independent says “entire families” have been found buried in mass graves.

Elsewhere, the Financial Times has the Biden administration criticising Opec+’s decision to cut oil production ahead of the IMF and World Bank meetings.

The Daily Mail says “wokery” is on the march at UK universities.

The Daily Mirror splashes with news that the man who attacked model Katie Piper with acid in 2008 has gone “on the run from police” after he was recalled to jail for breaching licence conditions.

And The Sun says there is “fury” over Netflix’s decision to show the late Duke of Edinburgh pursuing an affair in The Crown weeks after the Queen’s funeral.