What the papers say – October 20
The Israel-Hamas conflict and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s trip to the Middle East feature heavily on the front pages of Friday’s newspapers
Mr Sunak urged the crown prince of Saudi Arabia to “do your bit to ease Israel crisis” as he continues his trip in the Middle East, according to The Times.
The Independent reports on Mr Sunak’s message to Israel, saying “we back your right to go after Hamas”.
The Daily Telegraph runs with the headline “Get ready to see Gaza from the inside” as Israel prepares for a ground invasion.
The i and the Financial Times say there are fears the war will spread as the US and UK tell citizens to leave Lebanon.
The Daily Express makes a plea to “save the children” as aid charities demand an immediate ceasefire.
But The Guardian relays fears the relief convoy from Gaza may be “too little, too late”.
The Daily Mail focuses on the “dramatic address” by Israel’s defence minister, who told his soldiers to “annihilate” Hamas.
Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror calls the Prime Minister “reckless and callous” as families of Covid victims blasted him, after his own adviser labelled him “Dr Death”.
Late television legend Paul O’Grady’s featurs on the front of The Sun with his husband Andre Portasio saying the star died happy, “smoking a spliff”.
https://twitter.com/TheSun/status/1715126521948438834/photo/1
And the Daily Star says police arrested a man who stood in a shop window for hours and pretended to be a mannequin ahead of a theft.
