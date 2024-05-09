William joins volleyball game on popular Cornwall beach

The Prince of Wales took part in an impromptu game of volleyball on one of the UK’s most popular beaches.

William joined in a game with teenagers from a local lifesaving club on Fistral Beach in Newquay, Cornwall.

The warm spring weather, with temperatures of around 16C and a gentle breeze, had attracted large numbers of the public to the beach to enjoy the sand and waves – as well as a chance to catch a glimpse of the prince.

The beach is popular with surfers and regularly hosts international competitions, as well as the Boardmasters festival.

William started the game and his prowess at serving proved too much as the opposition repeatedly knocked the ball into the net while attempting a return.

William, who is also the Duke of Cornwall, a title inherited from his father after the Queen’s death, runs the Duchy of Cornwall, a portfolio of land, property and investments valued at more than £1 billion, which provide an income for the heir to the throne.

During the visit, the prince met members of the Holywell Bay and Newquay Surf lifesaving clubs and watched demonstrations of training drills, including surfboard skills and cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

He asked one group of teenagers: “What is it like out there? Looks good for a few waves.”

The prince also met members of the RNLI who patrol the beach and spoke with on-duty lifeguards in the lifeboat station.

This year, the RNLI is celebrating its 200th anniversary, having been formed in 1824.

Before leaving, William met members of the public and posed for selfies.

Earlier, he had visited a Duchy of Cornwall housing project at Nansledan in Newquay aimed at giving a home to the homeless.

The scheme – in partnership with the Cornish charity St Petrocs – will see 24 homes built on Duchy land for people experiencing homelessness.

In addition to having somewhere to live, the project will provide wrap around support, and is inspired by Homewards – a five-year programme led by The Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales to show that it is possible to end homelessness.

Construction is set to begin in September and the first homes are due for completion in the autumn of next year.

During the visit, William met Max Hedges, 26, from Camborne, who had been helped by St Petrocs after experiencing homelessness and is now joining the Royal Navy.

“It was brilliant (the prince was in) great spirits,” he said afterwards.

“I told him a bit about me and why I am involved in St Petrocs, where I’ve been and what I’m doing now and progression from St Petrocs.

“They’ve helped me tremendously – I needed somewhere safe to live and I needed a base camp to build my life back up.

“I’ve just received so much support from the staff and we’ve become friends now.”

A Kensington Palace spokesperson said: “Today marks the first time that the prince will see the site of the new homes.

“He is looking forward to hearing from the Duchy team about how the work is progressing and from St Petrocs about the impact the project will have on people experiencing homelessness locally.

“Both His Royal Highness and the Duchy hope that this project will serve as an inspiration to others.”