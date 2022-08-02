02 August 2022

William, Kate and Charlotte begin Commonwealth Games day at the swimming

By The Newsroom
02 August 2022

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sat with a grinning Princess Charlotte as they began their day at the Commonwealth Games by watching the swimming.

William and Kate arrived on Tuesday shortly after the Earl and Countess of Wessex and their children, Lady Louise and James.

Before the duke and duchess’s arrival, Edward, who is vice patron of the Commonwealth Games, shared a joke with former prime minister Theresa May as he entered Sandwell Aquatics Centre during the men’s 1,500m freestyle heats.

The royal visitors at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre on Tuesdy (Jacob King/PA) (PA Wire)

The duke and duchess arrived shortly after with Princess Charlotte and sat in front of the Wessex family.

Kate, dressed in a white blazer and trousers, embraced Edward, Sophie and their children before taking her seat next to Charlotte.

The duchess was pointing and explaining things to her daughter, while William held one of the official programmes.

The Duchess of Cambridge with Princess Charlotte (Jacob King/PA) (PA Wire)

The royals were cheering and applauding alongside the crowd for England 1,500m freestyle hopeful Luke Turley.

After rolling her eyes following a comment from her father, Charlotte then cracked a smile as Turley’s heat came to a close.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

England celebrate Euro 2022 success with thousands of fans at Trafalgar Square party

football

‘We changed society’: Jubilant scenes as England crowned Euro 2022 champions

football

Queen and Prince William hail ‘inspirational’ England after Euro 2022 triumph

football