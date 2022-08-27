27 August 2022

Woman, 37, charged with murder and arson after fire at east London home

By The Newsroom
27 August 2022

A woman has been charged with murder and arson after a man’s body was found following a fire at a home in Gilbert Street, Stratford, east London.

Caroline Mothershill, 37, of Gilbert Street, was charged on Friday and due to appear in custody at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, Scotland Yard said.

Officers were called just after 10am on Thursday after the man, 56, was found dead.

Police said his next of kin has been informed and is being supported by specially trained officers.

A post-mortem examination was carried out on Friday, with officers awaiting the results of further tests.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Metropolitan Police’s incident room on 020 8345 1570 or 101, quoting reference CAD 2324/25Aug.

Alternatively, people can call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Man arrested on suspicion of murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool

news

Mendy accuser denies planning to seek compensation, court told

news

Finland prime minister Sanna Marin apologises over topless women party photo at official residence

world news