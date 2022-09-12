12 September 2022

Woman arrested during King’s proclamation in Edinburgh charged

By The Newsroom
12 September 2022

A woman who was arrested during the Accession Proclamation for the new King in Edinburgh has been charged.

Police Scotland said the 22-year-old is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.

A force spokesperson said: “A 22-year-old woman was arrested outside St Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh, on Sunday 11 September 2022 in connection with a breach of the peace.

“She was charged and was released on an undertaking to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.”

A procession of the Queen’s coffin from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to the cathedral is due to take place later on Monday.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Who is Cincinnatus and what did Boris Johnson’s reference to him in No 10 farewell speech mean?

news

Liz Truss becomes the new Prime Minister after audience with the Queen at Balmoral

news

Graham Potter ‘verbally agrees’ to become Chelsea’s new boss

news