09 August 2023

Woman charged with murder after remains found in London canal

By The Newsroom
A woman has appeared in court charged with the murder of a 57-year-old woman whose remains were found in a London canal.

Arizo Nour, 33, of Northumberland Crescent, Feltham, west London, appeared in custody at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Police were called to an address in Northumberland Crescent on Sunday evening following reports of a concern for welfare.

While no-one was found inside the property when officers attended, signs of a disturbance were discovered.

Searches were then carried out in the canal off Bulls Bridge Lane, Southall, on Monday, where the remains of a body, believed to be that of the 57-year-old woman, were found.

Ms Nour was remanded in custody and will next appear at the Old Bailey on Friday August 11.

Police are continuing to make enquiries into the incident.

Anyone who has information or footage relating to the incident has been asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting 6952/6AUG.

