20 December 2022

Woman charged with murder of two boys, aged 2 and 5

20 December 2022

A 44-year-old woman has been charged with the murders of two young boys who were found dead at a home in east London.

Kara Alexander, of Cornwallis Road, Dagenham, will appear at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday accused of killing the children, who were aged two and five.

The boys were found dead at a property in Cornwallis Road, Dagenham, on Friday.

Post-mortem examinations and formal identifications will be arranged in due course, the Metropolitan Police said.

