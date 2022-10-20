20 October 2022

Woman dies after being hit by vehicle in Co Antrim

By The Newsroom
20 October 2022

A woman has died after being hit by a vehicle in Co Antrim.

Angela Hanna, 61, from the Crumlin area was badly hurt in Main Street, Crumlin, on Tuesday afternoon.

She was taken to hospital for treatment but later died.

A man was arrested on suspicion of driving offences and has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Witnesses and those with dash cam or any other footage have been asked to call police on 101, quoting reference CW 947 of October 18 2022.

