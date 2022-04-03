03 April 2022

Woman dies and man injured in road crash

By The Newsroom
03 April 2022

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a woman was killed and a man was injured in a crash.

Patricia Kim Common, 61, from the Yeovil area of Somerset, was pronounced dead at the scene of the two-car collision in the Scottish Borders, Police Scotland said.

A 44-year-old man who was also involved in the incident – which took place at about 12.50pm on Saturday April 2 – was taken to the Borders General Hospital with injuries, although these are described as non-life threatening.

We are appealing for anyone who was in the area around the time of the crash who saw anything or has dashcam footage that could assist with our inquiries to please come forward

Ms Common died after the white Volkswagen Up! car she was driving was involved in an incident with a black Volvo XC40 vehicle on the A698 Kelso to Hawick road near to Heiton.

Sergeant Mark Banner, from Police Scotland’s road policing unit, said: “We are appealing for anyone who was in the area around the time of the crash who saw anything or has dashcam footage that could assist with our inquiries to please come forward.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

First fines arrive for Whitehall party lockdown offenders

news

Asking male patients if they are pregnant doesn’t make any sense, says health secretary Sajid Javid

news

LGBTQ group sues Florida over so-called Don’t Say Gay law

world news