At least 12 dead in stampede at football stadium in El Salvador

A stampede by fans at a football match in the Salvadoran league has left 12 people dead and injured dozens more, officials said.

The crush happened when fans pushed through one of the gates during Saturday’s quarter-final between Alianza and FAS at Monumental stadium in Cuscatlan, which is about 25 miles north-east of the capital San Salvador, football officials said.

“El Salvador is in mourning,” said a statement from the press office of Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele, which confirmed that at least 12 people had died.

Civil Protection director Luis Amaya said about 500 people had been attended and about 100 were taken to hospital.

At least two of the injured transported to hospital were in a critical condition.

“Twelve persons lost their lives and I simply would like to express, of course, my condolences to all the people of El Salvador for this tragic incident,” said Fifa president Gianni Infantino on Sunday in a speech to a World Health Organisation meeting in Geneva.

Play was suspended about 16 minutes into the match, when fans in the stands waving frantically began getting the attention of those on the field and carrying the injured out of a tunnel and down to the pitch.

Local television transmitted live images of the aftermath of the stampede by Alianza fans.

Dozens made it on to the field where they received medical treatment.

Pedro Hernandez, president of El Salvador football’s first division, said the preliminary information he had was that the stampede occurred because fans managed to push through a gate into the stadium.

“It was an avalanche of fans who overran the gate. Some were still under the metal in the tunnel. Others managed to make it to the stands and then to the field and were smothered,” an unidentified volunteer with the Rescue Commandos first aid group told journalists.

National Civil Police Commissioner Mauricio Arriza Chicas, at the scene of the tragedy, said there would be a criminal investigation in conjunction with the Attorney General’s Office.

“We are going to investigate from the ticket sales, the entries into the stadium, but especially the southern zone,” where, he said, the gate was pushed open.

The Salvadoran Soccer Federation said in a statement that it regretted what had happened and voiced support for the victims’ families.