The family of late US comedian Bob Saget have been granted a temporary order blocking the public release of records from the investigation into his death.

Full House star Saget was discovered unresponsive in his hotel room in Florida on January 9. He was 65.

A statement from his family last week confirmed that he had died as the result of a head trauma.

“They [the authorities] have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep,” the statement read. “No drugs or alcohol were involved.”

Now, Saget’s wife Kelly Rizzo, along with his three daughters, Aubrey, Lara, and Jennifer, from a previous relationship, are suing officials to stop any further release of documents relating to the beloved star’s death.

Yesterday, Circuit Court Judge Vincent Chiu allowed a temporary injunction, with a review for the petition of a permanent block to be reviewed at a later date.

They argued that photographs, videos, and autopsy information pertaining to the investigation into the America’s Funniest Home Videos host’s death, are “confidential and exempt from disclosure to the public”.

In a statement to People, Brian Bieber, the attorney acting on behalf of Saget’s family, said they were “pleased” that Judge Chiu had “focussed on the human elements” of the case.

Meanwhile, Saget’s former Full House co-star Candace Cameron Bure, 45, who played his onscreen daughter, gave an interview yesterday saying there are “a lot of questions” following his death.

Speaking to Fox News, the actress revealed that she has stayed in “close contact” with his widow Rizzo.

“I keep in close contact with Kelly. It’s been difficult these past couple weeks because of more things that have come out and there’s a lot of questions,” she told the US news outlet.

She went on to say that she is “trying not to think about it” because she just wants “to remember Bob and what a kind and loving and amazing person that he was and let it be that.”