24 February 2024

Body of Russian opposition leader Navalny handed over to his mother, aide says

By The Newsroom
24 February 2024

The body of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been handed over to his mother, an aide to Mr Navalny said.

Ivan Zhdanov, the director of Mr Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation, made the announcement on his Telegram account and thanked “everyone” who had called on Russian authorities to return Mr Navalny’s body to his mother.

Earlier Saturday, Yulia Navalnaya, Mr Navalny’s widow, accused President Vladimir Putin of mocking Christianity by trying to force his mother to agree to a secret funeral after his death in a penal colony.

