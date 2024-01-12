12 January 2024

Brunei’s Prince Abdul Mateen weds fiancee in lavish 10-day ceremony

By The Newsroom
12 January 2024

Brunei’s Prince Abdul Mateen, one of Asia’s most popular royal figures, has married his fiancee in an elaborate 10-day ceremony.

The 32-year-old prince, once dubbed one of Asia’s most eligible bachelors, married Anisha Rosnah Isa-Kalebic, 29, in a ceremony that began on January 7 and will end on Tuesday.

A solemnisation ceremony was held at a mosque on Thursday.

Mateen is the fourth son and 10th child of Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, one of the world’s richest men.

While sixth in line to the throne, the prince has gained prominence in recent years accompanying his father on diplomatic engagements.

The sultan announced the engagement in October of Mateen and Anisha, who is the granddaughter of the ruler’s special adviser.

Mateen, who plays polo and is a helicopter pilot in the Royal Brunei Air Force, has a 2.5 million-strong following on Instagram.

Anisha reportedly owns a fashion brand and tourism business.

Sunday’s main wedding reception at the 1,788-room palace will see an array of international royalty and dignitaries, along with a parade through the capital, Bandar Sri Begawan.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Veteran broadcaster Annie Nightingale dies aged 83

celebrity

Former England boss Sven-Goran Eriksson reveals he has ‘about a year’ to live due to cancer

world news

Sunak promises new law to exonerate subpostmasters caught up in Horizon scandal

news