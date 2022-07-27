27 July 2022

China calls report it tried to obtain US Federal Reserve data ‘a political lie’

China’s government has rejected as a “political lie” a report by The Wall Street Journal that Beijing tried to recruit informants in the Federal Reserve system to obtain US economic data.

The report, citing an investigation by a Senate panel, adds to accusations of Chinese computer hacking and other efforts to steal US commercial and government information.

The report “has no factual basis”, said Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian.

The Journal said Chinese authorities tried to recruit employees of regional Fed banks by offering contracts.

It said an employee who visited Shanghai in 2019 during US-Chinese trade tension was threatened with prison to pressure the employee to disclose data including about tariffs.

“The report you mentioned is a political lie fabricated by a few Republican lawmakers who harbour ill intentions,” Mr Zhao said in response to questions at a regular news briefing.

He blamed “China-phobia and persecution mania”.

The Journal said the Senate panel’s report gave no indication whether sensitive information was lost in the alleged decade-long effort that began in about 2013.

It said internal Fed information could give insight into economic analysis, financial system oversight and interest rate policy.

