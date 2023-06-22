As the rescue mission to save those aboard the Titanic submersible ends with news of a 'catastrophic implosion' that is likely to have claimed all five lives, we look at other daring rescue attempts in recent history.

First, the Thai cave rescue in 2018, where a youth soccer team and their coach were trapped deep within a flooded cave system. The international collaboration and expertise provided by expert cave divers and local authorities, along with the utilisation of cutting-edge technology, ensured the successful rescue of all 13 individuals. This remarkable feat underscored the importance of global cooperation and demonstrated that seemingly insurmountable obstacles can be overcome with determination and resourcefulness.

In another high-stakes situation, the 1976 Entebbe hostage rescue operation demonstrated the precision and coordination required for such daring endeavours. After an Air France flight was hijacked and taken to Entebbe, Uganda, Israeli commandos carried out a bold raid, dubbed Operation Thunderbolt, to free the hostages. The swift execution, strategic planning, and immense bravery displayed during this mission ultimately saved the lives of over 100 hostages and set a precedent for future counter-terrorism efforts.

The 'Miracle on the Hudson' in 2009 further exemplifies how skill and quick-thinking can be the difference between life and death during a crisis. When US Airways Flight 1549 suffered a dual engine failure, Captain Chesley 'Sully' Sullenberger made a split-second decision to perform a water landing on the Hudson River. His calculated actions, coupled with the rapid response from nearby ferry operators and first responders, resulted in the astonishing rescue of all 155 passengers and crew, highlighting the importance of teamwork and preparedness in emergency situations.

In 1987 the Jessica McClure well rescue captivated the world as an 18-month-old baby was trapped in a narrow well for 58 hours. The incredible perseverance shown by the rescuers, along with the undying support from communities around the globe, eventually led to Jessica's successful rescue. This event served as a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the tenacity of those who risk their lives in the service of others.