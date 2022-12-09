09 December 2022

Deadly fire ravages Moscow shopping centre

By The Newsroom
09 December 2022

One man has died after a massive fire ravaged a shopping centre on Moscow’s north-western outskirts.

Authorities said the blaze at the OBI store, part of the Mega shopping centre in Khimki outside the Russian capital, was sparked by welding that apparently violated safety regulations.

The huge blaze erupted before the mall opened its doors to customers, engulfing the entire 183,000sq ft building.

Officials initially said arson may have been involved, but later said the fire was the result of unsafe welding.

A probe into the possible violation of safety rules has been launched.

