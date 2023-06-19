19 June 2023

Five killed after truck collides with bus in northern Japan

By The Newsroom
19 June 2023

Five people have died and 12 others taken to hospital after a truck collided with a bus in Hokkaido in northern Japan, according to local media reports.

Police said the truck might have strayed into oncoming traffic, Kyodo news agency reported.

The bus was carrying 15 passengers at the time of the accident, which occurred on Sunday.

The drivers of both vehicles died in the crash, Kyodo said.

Video from broadcaster NTV showed the mangled wreckage of the two vehicles stuck on the road in the aftermath of the crash.

The bus was travelling from Sapporo to Hakodate, while the truck was carrying pigs from Hakodate to Yakumo, Kyodo said.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

British Paralympian to become the world’s first disabled astronaut

news

Cloudy start to the week for London, Monday June 19

news

‘I’ve done nothing wrong’ – Nicola Sturgeon returns home after arrest

news