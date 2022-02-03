Four men charged with drug conspiracy over death of The Wire actor Michael K Williams
Four men have been arrested and charged with allegedly supplying the drugs that led to the death of actor Michael K Williams.
Williams, who was best known for playing the charismatic Omar Little on HBO’s acclaimed crime drama series The Wire, was found dead at his Brooklyn home last September having taken a drug overdose. He was 54.
The four men have been accused of narcotics conspiracy with police saying that they sold drugs laced with fentanyl, a synthetic opioid blamed for thousands of drug deaths.
They have been named as Hector Robles, Luis Cruz, Carlos Macci and Irvin Cartagena and are expected to appear in court within the next few days.
“This is a public health crisis. And it has to stop,” US Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement announcing the arrests.
“Deadly opioids like fentanyl and heroin don’t care about who you are or what you’ve accomplished. They just feed addiction and lead to tragedy.”
Investigators were able to link the men after obtaining surveillance footage of them allegedly selling drugs to Williams on the street the day before he was found.
They allegedly continued to sell the drugs at residences in Manhattan and Brooklyn even after they learned that their drugs had killed Williams, officials say.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox