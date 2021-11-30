French far-right pundit launches presidential run

A far-right former TV pundit with multiple hate speech convictions has officially entered the race for France’s presidency.

Eric Zemmour warned his supporters that they will likely be called racists for backing his anti-immigration and anti-Islam views which have already shaken up the election campaign ahead of the poll in April 2022.

The launch of Mr Zemmour’s run for the presidency made official a candidacy that had been gathering steam for months before stumbling of late – notably after the 63-year-old raised a middle finger at a woman who did likewise to him over the weekend.

That flash of temper – which Mr Zemmour later acknowledged on Twitter was “very inelegant” – cast fresh doubt on the temperament and electability of the author and former journalist who has polled in low double digits since September despite having no hands-on political experience.

Mr Zemmour has drawn comparisons in France to former US president Donald Trump because of his rabble-rousing populism and ambitions of making the jump from the small screen to national leadership.

Name-dropping Joan of Arc, Napoleon Bonaparte, General Charles de Gaulle and others who shaped France’s history, Mr Zemmour announced his candidacy in a pre-recorded video, reading from notes and speaking into a large microphone.

The pose evoked imagery of radio addresses that De Gaulle famously delivered during the Second World War as he urged France to rally to his call against Nazi Germany.

But the message Mr Zemmour delivered was far from that of the wartime leader who later served as president from 1959 to 1969.

Along with images of people on filthy streets and in ramshackle shantytowns, he drove home his view of France as a country mortally threatened by immigration and “in the process of disappearing”.

“You feel that you are no longer in the country that you knew,” Mr Zemmour said. “You feel like foreigners in your own country. You are exiles, from the inside.”

The people that Zemmour was shown meeting in the video and the campaign supporters and crowds filmed at his rallies were nearly all white.

And the vast majority of people shown doing jobs in the video – a mathematics teacher, a nuclear worker, cooks, suited business leaders, a butcher, a cattle farmer and others – were nearly all white men.

People of colour, in contrast, were shown lining up for food handouts, pushing into a crowded train, milling around in a litter-strewn tent city and on a street corner and, in a scene at the start, seemingly taking part in a street deal.

Other images showed Parisian streets filled with Muslims kneeling down in prayer.

Images of women protesting, some with breasts bared, were cut with violent scenes of people attacking police.

“It is no longer time to reform France but to save it,” Mr Zemmour said. “That is why I have decided to stand in the presidential election.”

He warned supporters to brace for a bruising campaign.

“They will tell you that you are racist,” he said.

“They will say the worst things about me.”

Mr Zemmour joins a crowded spectrum of candidates, from far-left to far-right.

President Emmanuel Macron is expected to seek a second term, but has not yet declared his candidacy.