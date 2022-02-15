15 February 2022

Full statement on the Duke of York and Virginia Giuffre’s settlement

By UK Newsroom
15 February 2022

Here is the full text of the statement regarding the out of court settlement reached between the Duke of York and Virginia Giuffre.

The statement was included in a letter submitted to US judge Lewis A Kaplan, who has been overseeing the civil sex claim brought by Ms Giuffre.

“Virginia Giuffre and Prince Andrew have reached an out of courtsettlement.

“The parties will file a stipulated dismissal upon Ms Giuffre’s receipt of the settlement (the sum of which is not being disclosed). Prince Andrew intends to make a substantial donation to Ms Giuffre’s charity in support of victims’ rights.

“Prince Andrew has never intended to malign Ms. Giuffre’s character, and he accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks.

“It is known that Jeffrey Epstein trafficked countless young girls over many years.

“Prince Andrew regrets his association with Epstein, and commends the bravery of Ms. Giuffre and other survivors in standing up for themselves and others.

“He pledges to demonstrate his regret for his association with Epstein by supporting the fight against the evils of sex trafficking, and by supporting its victims.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Prince Andrew bombshell! Duke of York agrees out-of-court settlement with sex accuser Virginia Giuffre

world news

Today’s Wordle ‘has two answers’ leaving popular puzzle players angry at New York Times takeover

world news

Matt Hancock did not comply with equality rules when appointing Baroness Dido Harding to senior Covid post, judges rule

news