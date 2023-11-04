04 November 2023

German airport closed after armed man breaches security with his car

By The Newsroom
04 November 2023

Hamburg airport was closed to passengers and flights were axed after a car broke through security and entered the premises, German news agency dpa has reported.

An armed man broke through a gate with his car and fired twice into the air with a weapon, federal police said.

The man’s wife had called police about a possible child abduction, the force added.

The gunman had two children in the car, several local German media have reported.

A large number of officers from state and federal police were on site and in the vicinity of the vehicle, federal police spokesman Thomas Gerbert told dpa.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

South of England and Channel Islands bear brunt of Storm Ciaran

news

‘World-first’ Bletchley declaration on AI safety agreed ahead of summit

news

Gaza City plunged into telecommunications blackout after latest Israeli attack

world news