German airport closed after armed man breaches security with his car
By The Newsroom
Hamburg airport was closed to passengers and flights were axed after a car broke through security and entered the premises, German news agency dpa has reported.
An armed man broke through a gate with his car and fired twice into the air with a weapon, federal police said.
The man’s wife had called police about a possible child abduction, the force added.
The gunman had two children in the car, several local German media have reported.
A large number of officers from state and federal police were on site and in the vicinity of the vehicle, federal police spokesman Thomas Gerbert told dpa.
