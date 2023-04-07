07 April 2023

In Pictures: Christians mark Good Friday with sombre ceremonies

By The Newsroom
07 April 2023

Christians around the world observed Good Friday rites as believers remembered the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ described in the Bible.

The start of the Easter weekend saw a sombre mood as the Passion of Jesus was re-enacted in various ways around the world.

In the Philippines, real-life non-fatal crucifixions took place despite church objections to the practice.

