10 November 2022

Jailed British-Egyptian activist admitted to hospital

By The Newsroom
10 November 2022

A British-Egyptian pro-democracy activist who is on hunger and water strike has been admitted to hospital amid growing concerns about his health, his family said.

Mona Seif, the sister of Alaa Abdel-Fattah, said that prison officials told her “medical intervention” has been initiated.

Mr Abdel-Fattah, 40, who is serving a five-year sentence on charges of disseminating false news, escalated his hunger strike earlier this week. He stopped drinking water on November 6, the day Egypt opened the UN Cop27 climate conference in Sharm El-Sheikh.

He rose to fame during the 2011 pro-democracy uprisings that swept through the Middle East, toppling Egypt’s long-time president Hosni Mubarak.

He has spent the majority of the past decade behind bars with his detention becoming a symbol of the North African country’s return to autocratic rule.

World leaders and activists have repeatedly called for Egyptian authorities to release him.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Man arrested after eggs thrown at Charles and Camilla on visit to York

news

Journalist tells of ‘terrifying’ five hours in police cell after arrest while covering Just Stop Oil protest

news

King ‘believes Britain’s role in the slave trade should not be hidden’

news