Meghan defends her ‘basic’ right to privacy in unseen footage from Oprah interview

The Duchess of Sussex has spoken out about her “basic right to privacy” in newly released unseen footage from her explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Meghan, who has launched legal actions in the past to stop intrusions into her life, told the chat show queen she only wanted a level of privacy afforded to everybody else.

Sign up to our newsletter Thanks, your email has been added to our newsletter. Thanks, your email has been added to our newsletter. Submitting...

When Winfrey suggested she should have expected to lose some privacy when she began dating Harry, the duchess replied: “I think everyone has a basic right to privacy – basic.

“We’re not talking about anything that anybody else wouldn’t expect.”

Duchess of Sussex court case (PA Wire)

Meghan and Harry have repeatedly criticised certain sections of the British media for their coverage of the couple.

During the main interview the duke told Winfrey: “I asked for calm from the British tabloids, once as a boyfriend, once as a husband, and then once as a father.”

In the latest extract from the televised chat Meghan gave an example of an acceptable level of interest in someone’s life, and what went beyond normal boundaries.

She said: “If you’re at work and you have a photograph of your child on your desk, and your co-worker says, ‘Oh, my gosh, your kid’s so cute. That’s fantastic! Can I see your phone so I can see all the pictures of your child?’

Oprah Winfrey interviews Duke and Duchess of Sussex (PA Media)

“You go, ‘No, this is the picture I’m comfortable sharing with you’.”

Meghan continued the analogy, expanding it to reflect her life: “And then if they double down and say, ‘No, but you already showed me that one.

“So you have to show me everything.

“You know what, I’m just gonna hire someone to sit in front of your house, or hide in the bushes and take pictures into your backyard, because you’ve lost your right to privacy because you shared one image with me.

“That’s sort of the flawed argument and operating mechanism they’re confusing people to think.

“I think life is about being able to share our stories, share parts of our lives that you’re comfortable with.”

The duchess said it was all about the principle of respecting boundaries.

She added: “There’s no one who’s on Instagram or social media that would say, ‘because I shared this one picture, that entitles you to have my entire camera roll.

“‘Go ahead and look through it’.

“No one would want that. So it’s about boundaries. And it’s about respect.”