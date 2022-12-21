Norway’s King Harald (Markus Schreiber/AP)
21 December 2022

Norway’s ageing king leaves hospital

By The Newsroom
21 December 2022

Norway’s King Harald V has left an Oslo hospital, where he was treated with intravenous antibiotics for an infection.

”The king is on the road to recovery but will take it easy for a few days,” the Norwegian palace said in a brief statement.

The 85-year-old monarch was admitted to hospital on Monday.

The heir to the throne, Crown Prince Haakon, stepped in to take over his father’s duties.

Harald, who has been seen using crutches in recent years, has been in hospital several times in recent months, including for another infection in August.

He went through a successful operation to replace a heart valve in October 2020 after being admitted with breathing difficulties.

Harald’s duties as Norway’s head of state are ceremonial and he holds no political power.

He ascended to the throne following the death of his father, King Olav, in 1991.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

No further action to be taken against Piers Morgan death threat suspect

news

Hundreds of fish killed as world's largest cylindrical aquarium bursts in Berlin hotel releasing 1m litres of water

world news

Ten dead including five children in French apartment building fire

world news