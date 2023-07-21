21 July 2023

One killed, three injured in South Korean knife attack

21 July 2023

A knife-wielding man has stabbed at least four pedestrians on a street in the South Korean capital, Seoul, killing one person, police said.

They said a man in his 30s with a criminal record has been arrested.

The motivation behind the attack is not immediately clear.

Min Moon-ki, an official from Seoul’s Gwanak district police office, said the victim who died was male.

At least one of the three people who are being treated for injuries is said to be in a critical condition.

