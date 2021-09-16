Piers Morgan has finally revealed what his next move will be and true to his word, it’s big.

Yesterday saw him win Best News Presenter at the TRIC Awards in London where he teased that his next project after quitting Good Morning Britain earlier this year would be “bigger” than the ITV daytime TV show.

So, is it? Just a bit.

It has been confirmed that the outspoken media personality is poised to join News Corp and FOX News Media in a global deal that will see him launch a daily new TV series.

He will also be joining The Sun and New York Post as a columnist and if all of that won’t keep him busy enough, he will be releasing a new book that will be published by HarperCollins UK and made available in hardback, audio and digital.

Speaking about his upcoming ventures in a press statement, Morgan said: “I’m thrilled to be returning to News Corp, which is where I began my media career more than 30 years ago. Rupert Murdoch has been a constant and fearless champion of free speech, and we are going to be building something new and very exciting together.

“I want my global show to be a fearless forum for lively debate and agenda-setting interviews, and a place that celebrates the right of everyone to have an opinion, and for those opinions to be vigorously examined and challenged.

“I’m also delighted to become a columnist for The Sun and the New York Post, two brilliantly successful and popular newspaper brands. I’m going home and we’re going to have some fun.”

Executive Chairmain of New Corp, Rupert Murdoch, added of his new signing: “Piers is the broadcaster every channel wants but is too afraid to hire. Piers is a brilliant presenter, talented journalist and says what people are thinking and feeling.

Piers Morgan quit Good Morning Britain after facing a backlash for his comments about Meghan Markle following her and Prince Harry’s Oprah interview (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)

“He has many passionate fans around the world and we look forward to expanding his audience.”

Morgan sensationally quit Good Morning Britain after facing a backlash for his comments about Meghan Markle following her and Prince Harry’s Oprah Winfrey interview.

During the high profile interview, the Duchess of Sussex alleged that a member of the Royal family questioned what skin toe her son Archie would have ahead of his birth.

She also accused the palace of being dismissive of her mental health.

Morgan said on Good Morning Britain that he “didn’t believe a word she said,” prompting an on air clash with weatherman Alex Beresford.

He then walked off set and quit after refusing to apologise for his remarks.

The incident sparked a record number of complaints including from the Duchess herself.

An Ofcom inquiry has since ruled in his favour and said that if repremanded, it would have been “an unwarranted and chilling restriction on freedom of expression both of the broadcaster and the audience.”

Morgan’s new show in the UK will air on talkTV, which News UK announced earlier today will launch early 2022.