Prince Charles giggles as Boris struggles with umbrella at official ceremony
22:28pm, Wed 28 Jul 2021
If you’re going to have a bad brolly moment, it’s best not to A) be on live TV at a solemn event, B) be sitting next to the heir to the throne, and C) be the UK Prime Minister.
Boris Johnson ticked all three boxes as the heavens opened at the dedication ceremony on Wednesday for a new police memorial at the National Memorial Arboretum at Alrewas in Staffordshire.
The PM struggled to hold onto the umbrella in the wind before it collapsed above his head and then turned inside out when he tried to reopen it.
Meanwhile, an amused Prince Charles sat alongside him managing to hold aloft his own umbrella without incident.