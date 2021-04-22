Prince Harry’s new ‘Chimpo’ job title has the Japanese in stitches over its slang meaning
As if Prince Harry hasn’t had enough on his plate recently, it now seems the beleaguered royal is raising a few sniggers over his new business role.
The 36-year-old has been appointed Chief Impact Officer for a coaching and mental health start-up, but the acronym for the post is ‘Chimpo’ which, sadly for the duke, is Japanese slang for penis.
Japanese news site SoraNews24 reports: “Yes, that’s right-Prince Harry is now a ‘chimpo’, and you can bet people in Japan weren’t going to let the news go without a laugh.”
Social media users were keen to join in with one user saying: “Imagine if he came to Japan and introduced himself as a ‘chimpo’ to officials? I’d love to see their faces.”
Another added: “It doesn’t matter what age you are, the word ‘chimpo’ always raises a smile.”
Prince Harry took on the role with BetterUp Inc a year after moving to California with wife Meghan and their son, Archie. Their second child, a daughter, is due in the summer.
Speaking after his appointment, Harry said: “I firmly believe that focusing on and prioritising our mental fitness unlocks potential and opportunity that we never knew we had inside of us.”