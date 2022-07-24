Russia condemned after missile strike on Ukrainian port hours after grain deal

Russia has been widely condemned after missiles hit Ukraine’s Black Sea port of Odesa just hours after Moscow and Kyiv signed deals to allow grain exports to resume from the port.

Two Russian Kalibr cruise missiles hit the port’s infrastructure and Ukrainian air defences brought down two others, the Ukrainian military said. Odesa regional governor Maksym Marchenko said an unspecified number of people were injured in the attack.

Command spokeswoman Nataliya Humenyuk said no grain storage facilities were hit in Odesa, but Turkey’s defence minister said Ukrainian authorities had told him one missile struck a grain silo and another landed nearby. However, neither affected loading at Odesa’s docks.

The deal to allow the resumption of grain shipments was only signed on Friday (Vadim Savitsky/Russian Defence Ministry Press Service/AP) (AP)

It is not clear how the air strikes will affect the plan to resume shipping Ukrainian grain by sea in safe corridors out of three Ukrainian Black Sea ports: Odesa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny.

Ukraine and Russia signed identical deals on Friday with the UN and Turkey in Istanbul backing the plan, which UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres hailed as “a beacon of hope” for a world in which food prices are rising rapidly.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly video address on Saturday that the attack shows “the invaders can no longer deceive anyone”.

The head of Mr Zelensky’s office, Andriy Yermak, said on Twitter that the Odesa strike, coming so soon after the endorsement of the Black Sea deal, illustrates “the Russian diplomatic dichotomy”.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’s condemned the attack on Odesa (Khalil Hamra/AP) (AP)

Mr Guterres’s office said the UN chief “unequivocally condemns” the strikes.

A statement said: “All parties made clear commitments on the global stage to ensure the safe movement of Ukrainian grain and related products to global markets. These products are desperately needed to address the global food crisis and ease the suffering of millions of people.”

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said: “It took less than 24 hours for Russia to launch a missile attack on Odesa’s port, breaking its promises and undermining its commitments before the UN and Turkey under the Istanbul agreement.

“In case of non-fulfilment, Russia will bear full responsibility for a global food crisis.”

Ukrainian servicemen stand guard at a checkpoint in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine (Nariman El-Mofty/AP) (AP)

He described the missile strike on the 150th day of Russia’s war in Ukraine as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “spit in the face of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who made great efforts to reach agreement”.

US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink denounced the strike on Odesa’s port as “outrageous”.

She tweeted: “The Kremlin continues to weaponize food. Russia must be held to account.”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the attack casts serious doubt on the credibility of Russia’s commitment to the deal and undermines the work of the UN, Turkey and Ukraine.

“Russia bears responsibility for deepening the global food crisis and must stop its aggression and fully implement the deal to which it has agreed,” he said.