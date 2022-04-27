Russia cuts gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria as Ukraine conflict escalates

Russia has said it will shut off gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria – two European Union nations that back Ukraine – in an escalation of a conflict that is increasingly becoming a wider battle with the West.

One day after the US and other Western allies vowed to speed up and improve military supplies to Ukraine, the Kremlin upped the ante, using its most essential export as leverage.

European gas prices shot up upon the news, which the EU Commission’s President Ursula von der Leyen called an attempt at “blackmail”.

This was a view echoed by Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, who told the parliament in Warsaw that the country would not be cowed by the gas cut-off.

He said Poland was safe thanks to years of efforts aimed at securing gas from other countries.

The escalation came in a memo from the state-controlled Russian giant Gazprom, which said it had cut natural gas deliveries to Poland and Bulgaria because they refused to pay in Russian roubles, as President Vladimir Putin had demanded.

The company said it had not received any payment since the beginning of the month.

On the ground, there are fears the war could spill over Ukraine’s borders.

For the second day, explosions rocked the separatist region of Trans-Dniester on Tuesday in neighbouring Moldova, knocking out two powerful radio antennas.

No-one claimed responsibility for the attacks, but Ukrainian officials have all but blamed Russia.

Meanwhile, a Russian missile hit a strategic rail bridge linking Ukraine’s Odesa port region to neighbouring Romania – a Nato member – Ukrainian authorities said.

A local woman stands near a damaged apartment building from heavy fighting in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in Mariupol (AP) (AP)

Just across the border in Russia, an ammunition depot in the Belgorod region burned after several explosions were heard, the governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, wrote on Telegram.

Gazprom’s decision to cut gas to two European countries marks another dark turn in the war, which has revived the geopolitical rifts of the Cold War and had an immediate impact.

European gas prices have spiked by as much as 24%.

Fatih Birol, the executive director of the Paris-based International Energy Agency, called the move a “weaponisation of energy supplies” in a tweet.

“Gazprom’s move to completely shut off gas supplies to Poland is yet another sign of Russia’s politicisation of existing agreements & will only accelerate European efforts to move away from Russian energy supplies,” he wrote.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the Trans-Dniester blasts were caused by Russia and ‘designed to destabilise’ (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP) (AP)

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called the move “yet another attempt by Russia to use gas as an instrument of blackmail”, adding: “This is unjustified and unacceptable.”

On Tuesday, the US defence chief Lloyd Austin urged Ukraine’s allies to “move at the speed of war” to get more and heavier weapons to Kyiv as Russian forces bombard eastern and southern Ukraine.

Poland, a historical rival of Russia, has been a major gateway for the delivery of weapons to Ukraine and confirmed this week that it is sending tanks to the country.

Warsaw said it was well prepared for Wednesday’s gas cut-off.

Poland also has ample natural gas in storage, and it will soon benefit from two pipelines coming online, analyst Emily McClain of Rystad Energy said.

A woman stand next to a crater from an explosion that damaged an apartment and a basement of a residential building killing an eight-year-old girl in Lyman, Ukraine (AP) (AP)

Bulgaria gets more than 90% of its gas from Russia, and officials said they are working to find other sources, such as from Azerbaijan.

Both countries have refused Russia’s demands that they pay in roubles, as have almost all of Russia’s gas customers in Europe.

Two months into the fighting, Western weapons have helped Ukraine stall Russia’s invasion, but the country’s leaders have said they need more support, and fast.

US defence secretary Lloyd Austin (AP) (AP)

On Tuesday, US defence secretary Lloyd Austin convened a meeting of officials from about 40 countries at the US air base at Ramstein, Germany, and said more help is on the way.

“We’ve got to move at the speed of war,” Mr Austin said.

After unexpectedly fierce resistance by Ukrainian forces thwarted Russia’s attempt to take Ukraine’s capital, Moscow now says its focus is the capture of the Donbas, the mostly Russian-speaking industrial area in eastern Ukraine.

In the gutted southern port city of Mariupol, authorities said Russian forces hit the Azovstal steel plant with 35 air strikes over 24 hours.

The plant is the last known stronghold of Ukrainian fighters in the city. About 1,000 civilians are said to be taking shelter there with an estimated 2,000 Ukrainian defenders.

A destroyed tank and a damaged apartment building from heavy fighting are seen in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in Mariupol (AP) (AP)

Petro Andryushchenko, an adviser to Mariupol’s mayor, said Russia was using heavy bunker bombs.

He also accused Russian forces of shelling a route they had offered as an escape corridor from the steel mill.

Ukraine also said Russian forces shelled Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city, which lies outside the Donbas but is seen as key to Russia’s apparent bid to encircle Ukrainian troops in that region.

Ukrainian forces struck back in the Kherson region in the south.

The tanker Sun Arrows loads its cargo of liquefied natural gas from the Sakhalin-2 project in the port of Prigorodnoye, Russia (AP) (AP)

The attack on Tuesday on the bridge near Odesa – along with a series of strikes on key railway stations a day earlier – appeared to signal a major shift in Russia’s approach.

Until now, Moscow has spared strategic bridges, perhaps in hopes of keeping them for its own use in seizing Ukraine.

But now it seems to be trying to thwart Ukraine’s efforts to move troops and supplies.

The southern Ukraine coastline and Moldova have been on edge since a senior Russian military officer said last week that the Kremlin’s goal is to secure not just eastern Ukraine but the entire south, so as to open the way to Trans-Dniester, a long, narrow strip of land with about 470,000 people along the Ukrainian border where about 1,500 Russian troops are based.

It is not clear who was behind the blasts in Trans-Dniester, but the attacks gave rise to fears that Russia is stirring up trouble so as to create a pretext to either invade Trans-Dniester, or use the region as another launching point to attack Ukraine.