Russia launches more than 60 missiles into Ukraine

Russian forces have launched more than 60 missiles into Ukraine in their latest strikes on the country, a Ukrainian Air Force spokesman said.

Yurii Inhat told Ukrainian TV it was not immediately clear how many missiles the Ukrainian army managed to intercept although officials reported success in downing some projectiles.

Ukrainian authorities reported blasts in at least four cities.

At least two people were killed when a residential building was hit in central Ukraine while electricity or water services were interrupted in the two largest cities, Kyiv and Kharkiv.

Kharkiv regional governor Oleh Syniehubov reported three strikes on the city’s critical infrastructure.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, a senior official in President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office, reported a strike on a residential building in Kryvyi Rih, warning on Telegram: “There may be people under the rubble.” He said emergency services were on site.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko reported explosions in the north-eastern Desnianskyi and western Holosiivskyi district, urging residents to go to shelters.

“The attack on the capital continues,” he wrote on Telegram.

Subway services in the capital were suspended as residents flocked inside its tunnels deep underground to seek shelter.

Ukrzaliznytsia, the national railway operator, said power was out in a number of stations in the eastern and central Kharkiv, Kirovohrad, Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions due to damage to the energy infrastructure.

But trains continued to run by switching from electric power to steam-engine power, which had been readied as a back-up.

Such strikes targeting energy infrastructure have been part of a new Russian strategy to try to freeze Ukrainians into submission after key battlefield losses by Russian forces in recent months.

But some analysts and Ukrainian leaders say such an onslaught has only strengthened the resolve of Ukrainians to face up to Russia’s invasion that began on February 24.

The previous round of massive Russian air strikes across the country took place on December 5. Ukrainian authorities have reported some successes in intercepting and downing incoming missiles, rockets and armed drones.