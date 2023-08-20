Russian space agency’s Luna-25 spacecraft crashes into moon
The Russian space agency said its Luna-25 spacecraft has crashed into the moon.
Russia’s unmanned robot lander crashed after it had spun into uncontrolled orbit, the country’s space agency Roscosmos said.
The launch earlier this month was Russia’s first since 1976 when it was part of the Soviet Union.
The crash comes after Roscosmos reported an “abnormal situation” that its specialists were analysing on Saturday.
