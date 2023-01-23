Sean Penn’s Ukraine documentary to premiere in Berlin
By The Newsroom
Sean Penn’s film about the war in Ukraine, Superpower, will have its world premiere at this year’s Berlin film festival, organisers said.
The documentary will run outside the main competition, which features 18 films this year, including John Trengrove’s Manodrome with Jesse Eisenberg and Adrien Brody.
Organisers said the Berlinale will pay special tribute this year to Ukraine and the protests in Iran.
The annual event takes place from February 16-26.
