Artistic director Carlo Chatrian, right, and managing director Mariette Rissenbeek, of the International Berlin Film Festival, brief the media during a news conference in Berlin, Germany (Markus Schreiber/AP)
23 January 2023

Sean Penn’s Ukraine documentary to premiere in Berlin

By The Newsroom
23 January 2023

Sean Penn’s film about the war in Ukraine, Superpower, will have its world premiere at this year’s Berlin film festival, organisers said.

The documentary will run outside the main competition, which features 18 films this year, including John Trengrove’s Manodrome with Jesse Eisenberg and Adrien Brody.

Organisers said the Berlinale will pay special tribute this year to Ukraine and the protests in Iran.

The annual event takes place from February 16-26.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Frank Lampard sacked by Everton with club second bottom of Premier League

football

Lewis Hamilton: I had bananas thrown at me and was called the n-word at school

news

California dance hall shooting suspect shot himself in van as police closed in

news