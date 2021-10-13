error code: 1003
‘Several injured and dead’ in Norway attack by man with bow and arrow

Several people have been killed and others injured by a man armed with a bow and arrow near the Norwegian capital, Oslo, police said.

They said the suspected attacker has been arrested.

“There are several injured and also dead,” the police chief in the town Kongsberg, Oyvind Aas, said at a press conference, according to Norwegian broadcaster NRK.

