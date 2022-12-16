Ten dead including five children in French apartment building fire
By The Newsroom
Five children are among 10 people to have died in a fire in an apartment building outside the French city of Lyon.
The cause of the blaze is being investigated.
The prefecture for the Rhone region said 14 people were injured in the fire in the town of Vaulx-en-Velin, four of them seriously.
It said 170 firefighters were sent to the scene.
