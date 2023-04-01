Ukraine court puts Orthodox leader under house arrest
By The Newsroom
A Ukrainian court has ordered a leading Orthodox priest who is accused by authorities of condoning Russia’s invasion to be put under house arrest.
Metropolitan Pavel, the abbot of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra monastery, Ukraine’s most revered Orthodox site, has denied the charges.
A hearing had been adjourned until Monday after the priest said he was feeling unwell.
