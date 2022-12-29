People have been using underground stations as shelters during rocket attacks (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)
29 December 2022

Ukraine targeted in another Russian missile attack

By The Newsroom
29 December 2022

Several regions of Ukraine, including the capital Kyiv, were facing a Russian missile attack early on Thursday, the latest in a series targeting national infrastructure.

Air raid sirens rang out across the country. In Kyiv, the regional administration said that air defence systems have been activated to fend off the continuing missile attack.

Sounds of explosions were heard in the city.

Ukrainian authorities in several regions said that some Russian missiles have been downed.

The attack is the latest in a series of Russian strikes targeting vital infrastructure across Ukraine.

Moscow has launched such attacks on a weekly basis since October.

In Dnipro, Odesa and Kryvyi Rih regions, the authorities said that they switched off electricity to minimise the damage to critical infrastructure facilities if they are hit.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Lighter political moments of 2022: From Liz Truss bust to waxwork Boris Johnson

news

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s emotional meeting with tennis star Andy Murray

news

Crowds left waiting at major train stations despite end of RMT rail strike

news